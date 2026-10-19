AI, IndiGo officials to appear before House panel on Nov 2

The 22-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Undertakings is headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda.

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New Delhi: Representatives of Air India, Indigo and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are among those who will appear before a Parliamentary panel on November 2 in connection with the review of the performance of civil aviation sector central public sector undertakings.

The 22-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Undertakings is headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda.

Discussions with the representatives of Air India Limited (Air India) and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo) will take place on November 2 in connection with the examination of the subject ‘Review of Performance of Civil Aviation Sector CPSUs’, according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

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On the same day, the representatives of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will also appear before the committee in connection with the same matter.

Meanwhile, several economists will appear before the joint committee examining the simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies and local bodies.

There will be interactions between eminent economists and the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on October 30, another notice of the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

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The committee is headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

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