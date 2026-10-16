As we celebrate World Food Day today, conversations around supply chain innovations and culinary evolution take centre stage; however, there is one theme that continues to reshape how we think about what we eat: Artificial Intelligence (AI). From algorithms that calculate hyper-local restaurant inventory to smart appliances and personalised recipe engines on our smartphones, technology is quietly altering every link of the food chain.

To understand where human intuition ends and machine precision begins, Siasat.com sat down with legendary celebrity chef and digital culinary pioneer Chef Sanjay Thumma (famously known as Vahchef). With four decades of industry experience across commercial kitchens, digital media, and sustainable agriculture, Chef Sanjay offers a pragmatic, deeply human perspective on how AI fits onto our plates.

The democratisation of the kitchen

For Chef Sanjay, the most immediate impact of AI is how it makes cooking accessible to everyone.

“AI is in every field nowadays; we have Claude, Anthropic, ChatGPT,” he notes. “You touch any technological device, like a microwave, or even in the fitness sector, AI is there, and it has made life easier. It is democratising the population.”

He highlights how recipe discovery has shifted from static, generalised instruction to real-time personalisation:

“Earlier, when we had to cook, we used to read a recipe or watch a video for instructions. But now, if you have AI on your phone, you get personalised recipes based on what is in your kitchen. We can get personalised suggestions based on what kind of food we want to eat, whether we are craving Italian, North Indian, or pakka Hyderabadi food, and AI will give you proper instructions on how to cook.”

Beyond home kitchens, Chef Sanjay, who is also actively engaged in farming, points to AI’s role in sustainable agriculture. “I can use AI to understand what kind of vegetable I can grow based on the weather, soil conditions, and future climate. Earlier, if I wanted to grow a particular crop, I had to do intensive research, but AI is streamlining that process according to my situation and where I live.”

Smart logistics vs. the human cook

When looking at the culinary landscape in tech hubs like Hyderabad, Chef Sanjay views AI as a natural evolution of operational tools that restaurants have used for years.

“I have been working in this industry for the past 40 years,” he shares. “Back then, we used to make everything with our hands; for example, we even used to make mayonnaise by hand, but now everyone gets it from outside. That was not AI; that was just technological improvements taking place. AI is on a higher level.”

In modern commercial kitchens and urban food networks, AI acts behind the scenes to optimise back-of-house management, like calculating exact ingredient quantities based on the day of the week, weather, or local traffic conditions. According to Chef Sanjay, it helps in stock tracking by automatically monitoring kitchen inventory to reduce waste and prevent shortages. We also have smart appliances like automated ovens, roti machines, and electronic pressure cookers.

“Work is becoming easier, and everything is becoming automatic,” he observes, “but food is still being made by humans.”

Can an algorithm replicate nostalgia?

Despite rapid automation, Chef Sanjay remains clear about the boundary between technology and genuine culinary craft.

“Let us talk about what AI cannot do. AI cannot become a human. It cannot check the taste or share the personal experience of eating a certain food. Every house has certain foods that they remember as special, and AI cannot replicate those memories. Personal experience and taste are yours, not AI’s.”

When asked if AI could threaten the preservation of culinary history and heritage, Chef Sanjay offers a counterintuitive view: technology actually enhances documentation.

“I don’t think history will get lost,” he explains. “In fact, I think better documentation about the history of food is happening right now. AI consolidates and gives us a better understanding of different narratives and historical arguments because food has always evolved across eras.”

As food systems continue to adapt to technological advancements, Chef Sanjay’s message for the next generation of home cooks, chefs, and tech enthusiasts is grounded in balance:

“Technology will obviously evolve, but the new generation should not be afraid of it; they should enjoy it. But do not depend on it entirely. In the end, the world needs humans.”