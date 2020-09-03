AI should improve lives of people: Telangana IT Minister

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence should improve the lives of common people, said State Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Minister said that AI is a powerful tool which makes room for government innovation, for tackling traditionally difficult or nearly impossible problems.

Rao said this during a chat held as part of NASSCOM Xperience AI Virtual Summit, titled ‘IT is now about Intelligence Technology – India’s AI Imperative’.

Quoting CM KCR, Minister KTR said “Any technology that is not used to improve the lives of common people is of least relevance. The focus of our state should be using these technologies to improve the life of a common man.”

He added that AI decision support systems will help the government in planning data-driven policy interventions in governance, food systems, security, healthcare, education, and beyond.

“Tackling the pandemic and its associated economic challenges has been a top priority for all states, and AI has played a crucial role here,” he added.

Rao also said that the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is currently working on strengthening the social innovation ecosystem in Telangana. T- Social Startups Network (TSSN), under the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and anchored by AIC-IIITH, as a dedicated platform for stakeholders for the social innovation ecosystem will amplify the overall impact and focus on social innovation and social impact in the state.

The Minister also launched the NASSCOM – EY India India CXO Survey Report at the summit.

Source: ANI