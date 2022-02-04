AIADMK leader among 7 held for DMK leader’s murder

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th February 2022 11:46 am IST
AIADMK leader among 7 held for DMK leader's murder
Representative Image

Chennai: Seven persons, including a local AIADMK leader, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a DMK functionary at Madipakkam in Chennai.

Police said that AIADMK leader Radhakrishnan, who was picked up from the Samayapuram toll gate along with his driver late Thursday night, is suspected to be the main accused in the murder of DMK leader C.Selvam.

The arrested, identified as Radhakrishnan, the secretary of the AIADMK Amma Peravai in Tuticorin, his driver Dhanaseelan, Vignesh, Bhuvaneswar of Pallavam road, Sanjay (21) of Vyasapadi, Vignesh (26) of Arkonam, Kishore Kumar (21) of Tiruvallur, are in police custody.

MS Education Academy

Sources in Medapakkam police told IANS that the interrogation of the seven is on and that property dispute is stated to be the main motive behind the crime.

Selvam was hacked to death by a gang while he was conversing with his friends on Tuesday night at Bazar road in Madipakkam. The assailants reached the area in a car and two bikes and hacked Selvam to death. Tension is prevailing in the area.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button