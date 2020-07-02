AIADMK MLA Sathan Prabhakar turns coronavirus positive

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 02, 2020, 3:14 pm IST

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK legislator N. Sathan Prabhakar representing the Paramakudi Assembly constituency has tested positive for Coronavirus, said an official.

Prabhakar has been admitted for treatment at the government hospital in Ramanathapuram district.

Prabhakar is the fifth legislator in Tamil Nadu and the third one from the ruling AIADMK party to be infected with the coronavirus.

The other two AIADMK lawmakers are Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan and K. Palani representing the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency.

The two other lawmakers who were infected with coronavirus are from DMK namely R.T. Arasu elected from Cheyyur Assembly constituency and J. Anbalagan who recently died due to Covid-19.

Source: IANS
