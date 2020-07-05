AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19

By Qayam Published: July 05, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
AIADMK

Coimbatore: An AIADMK MLA from the city tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the fifth ruling party legislator to contract the virus.

He has been admitted to the Government ESI Hospital here, a health department official said.

The daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the MLA were already undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital after contracting the infection, after their return from Madurai a couple of days ago.

He had undergone the test three days ago.

Earlier, four ruling party MLAs, including Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan RPT Anbalagan, had contracted the virus.

Further, four DMK MLAs, including the deceased J Anbazhagan, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close