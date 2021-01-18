AIADMK to receive massive jolt in TN Assembly polls, DMK clear winner

New Delhi, Jan 18 : The ruling AIADMK-led NDA alliance will face a major setback in the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu scheduled later this year, as the DMK-led UPA is predicted to win 162 seats in the 234-member Assembly, as per the IANS C-Voter Battle for the States survey.

The survey, which included over 15,000 respondents in Tamil Nadu covering all the 234 Assembly seats, predicted a massive swing in favour of the DMK-led UPA, which also comprises the Congress.

The survey predicted that the alliance of the M.K. Stalin led-DMK, Congress and others is expected to win 162 seats in the state as compared to 98 seats it won in the 2016 Assembly polls, which means a swing of 64 seats.

The survey also said that the ruling NDA-led by AIADMK, BJP and others will suffer a massive jolt in the Assembly elections.

It predicted that the NDA, which won 136 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections, will have to settle for 64 seats this year, a decline of 72 seats.

Meanwhile, the newly launched MNM of actor Kamal Haasan will not to be able to make much dent in the elections as it is predicted to win just 2 seats in the state.

The survey also said that AMMK is likely to win four seats in the state while the others can win on 2 seats.

On the percentage of vote share, the survey predicted that the UPA, which had got 39.7 per cent votes in the 2016 Assembly polls, can get 41.1 per cent votes this year, higher by 1.7 per cent.

Similarly, the AIADMK-led NDA, which had got 43.7 per cent of vote share in the 2016 Assembly polls, will suffer a massive dent of 15 per cent vote share, it said. The survey predicted that the NDA will get 28.7 per cent votes in the elections scheduled later this year.

The newly launched MNM is likely to get 7.8 per cent votes and the others, which got 16.9 per cent vote in 2016, will also witness a decline in their vote share and will have to settle for 15.7 per cent votes.

The survey also predicted that the DMK-led UPA will get 158 to 166 seats in the coming Assembly polls as compared to AIADMK-led NDA getting 60 to 68 seats.

