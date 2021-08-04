AICC spokesperson Dasoju demands Telangana Govt to expel Somesh Kumar from CS post

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan Kumar has demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to immediately oust Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar from the post as the High Court had given a judgment on Wednesday finding fault with the government for issuing the GO 208 ( dated June 7, 2021) allotting a sum of nearly Rs 60 crore from the state exchequer to enable state bureaucrats fight contempt cases in Telangana High Court.

During a Facebook live on the judgment, Sravan Kumar welcomed the judgment and added that the High Court had censured the Telangana government for spendthriftness. “The High Court judgment on the GO 208 is a slap in the face of the government as well as the bureaucrats working with the Telangana government. The HC has directed the government not to release the money,” he said and flayed the TRS government for issuing the GO allowing the CS to spend Rs 58.95 crore to exclusively fight contempt cases filed predominantly against him.

“The KCR government is spending taxpayers money for the CS. It is not right on the part of the government. It is trying to rope in the senior lawyers from Delhi by paying huge amounts of fees. Then what Advocate General, Additional AG, GPs and AGPs, who are paid lakhs of rupees, are doing?” he questioned. He reminded that the bureaucrats are the custodians of the constitution. “But unfortunately, the bureaucrats became the slaves of CM KCR,” he alleged.

“The Telangana government has debts worth Rs 4 lakhs. On the other hand, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, during the GST council held recently, said that they suffered Rs 4,400 crore revenue loss due to COVID-19. But why is the government wasting money? It has purchased KIA cars at the cost of Rs 11 to 12 crore. This is not good for democracy,” he said and added that the wrongdoings of the bureaucrats should not be encouraged by the government by paying the court fees. There were 290 contempt cases filed against him. “If CS Somes Kumar is the blue-eyed boy for the CM, he may be invited to CM’s home and offered a sumptuous meal, but not taxpayers money for his cases,” Sravan added. He also advised the bureaucrats not to support the anti-people’s policies of the Telangana government led by CM KCR as the bureaucrats are supposed to protect the law.