AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demands caste census

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan gave a call to all the 144 Backward Classes (BCs) to get united and launch a nationwide agitation to prevail upon the Government to conduct BC Caste census. He gave a call to boycott the upcoming census, if BJP Government does not agree to take up caste census. He also demanded Telangana CM KCR to reveal the data relating to BC population, by making ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’ details public.

“Data is the new oil in the new age economy. Authentic data is the prime foundation for effective implementation of development programs and good governance. How come governments, which claim to be championing the cause of BCs, implement development programs for under privileged, when they do not even have data of BCs? How will they work for the uplift and empowerment of BCs, when ruling classes are not even ready to count the number of BCs and ascertain the number of their population?” questioned Dr Dasoju Sravan speaking at the all-party meeting conducted by TPCC OBC Cell at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

“BCs are the most deprived and neglected of all castes. Either politically or financially, BCs are always at the receiving end. Ruling classes have been using BCs as just voting machines and keeping them away from power and opportunities using various tactics. If we examine the number of MLAs representing various groups, Reddy community which has 20 lakh population has 40 MLAs. Velama community which has 10 lakh population has 10 MLAs. Munnuru Kapu community which has 14 lakh population has 9 MLAs, 30 Lakhs Yadavs have 5 MLAs and 20 lakhs Gouds community has 4 MLAs. These are details of just some communities which have representation in Assembly, while more than 120 communities among 144 BC communities do not have any representation at all. This gross inequality in Assembly and Parliament and lack of representation from BCs is emboldening ruling classes to bulldoze BC Caste Census,” stressed said Dr Dasoju Sravan expressing serious concern.

“The situation is so pathetic that even after implementation of OBCs reservations, more than 52 percent of teaching posts in 42 central universities like ELFU, HCU, IISc and others are lying vacant. All BCs should get united and fight for getting their due share in resources and opportunities basing on the size of their population. Only then the ruling classes will be cut to their size and equal opportunities for all will be achieved. To take on the brazen ruling classes and prevail upon Government to take up BC caste census, all the 144 BCs including MBCs and nomadic tribes should get united and launch a statewide agitation and eventually take it nationwide. BCs should even boycott the upcoming census if Government does not agree to caste census,” vowed Dr Dasoju Sravan.

In this program TPCC President Revanth Reddy, ponnala Laxmaiah, MadhuYashki Goud, Mahesh Goud, Srikanth Goud, Mettu Sai and various others have participated