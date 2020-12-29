AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju demands cancellation of illegal medical admissions

Hyderabad: Several students from Andhra Pradesh are being dubiously allocated the ‘unreserved’ seats in Telangana’s medical universities—including Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Gandhi Medical College and Osmania Medical College, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged on Monday.

In a letter highlighting inconsistencies in allotment of medical seats to Telangana students, Sravan said that the sons of the soil are being fraudulently subjected to gross injustice in medical seats defeating the very purpose of formation of Telangana state. “Ironically, the Telangana state Government seems to be blind to such fraudulent activity, reasons are better known to them,” he wrote in the letter.

“100s of Telangana meritorious students seem to have lost medical seats due to the illegal formula being adopted by the local health university during the admission process,” he said, adding that it defeats the very purpose of the formation of Telangana.

As per the admission rules, 15 per cent seats in each college are declared “unreserved” and the remaining 85 per cent are reserved exclusively for local students, following prescribed reservations. Sravan alleged that Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of KNRUHS, violated the norms in favouring ineligible non-local students thereby betraying the local Telangana students in the allocation of seats.

“I earnestly appeal to the Honorable Chief Minister to immediately cancel illegal admissions made by KNRUHS and provide justice to Telangana,” he concluded.