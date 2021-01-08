AICF Chennai, Delhi offices to work on alternate days amid Covid-19

Chennai, Jan 8 : The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has announced that its Chennai and Delhi offices would work on alternate days owing to the prevailing Covid pandemic situation.

Though the chess body has cited the Covid-19 pandemic for its decision, it is clear that the balance of power in AICF has shifted out of South India and more particularly from Tamil Nadu to North India post elections.

The important posts of President, Secretary and Treasurer were won by Sanjay Kapoor, Bharat Singh Chauhan and Naresh Sharma hailing from the North Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, respectively.

According to AICF, its Chennai office — the headquarters — would work on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while its Delhi office would work on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with Sunday being a holiday.

This arrangement would continue till further notice, the chess body said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.