AIDSO demands transport and hostel facilities for Polytechnic students

Hyderabad: The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to resolve the problems being faced by Polytechnic diploma students.

“During the period of COVID-19 pandemic, the final year polytechnic students of the state are attending their supplementary exams. Students from various villages all the way come to the twin cities and districts during which they face lots of difficulties for transportation and hostel facilities,” said R. Gangadhar Secretary of AIDSO.

Satyanarayana, State Executive Member of AIDSO said, “Students demand the state government to provide immediate hostel facilities for the finay year students of polytechnic.”

The AIDSO in its memorandum to the Education Minister also asked to release the supplementary result of polytechnic final students before the commencement of second phase TSECET counseling, if not they would lose their opportunity to purse higher education. Further, the memorandum stated that the students of 1st and 2nd year of B.Tech degree and PG should to be promoted as it has already been done in other streams.