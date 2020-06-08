AIDSO protests against examination fee collection

Hyderabad: AIDSO submitted a memorandum and protested against the collection of examination. The protest was held at the Osmania University campus.

Following are the demands kept forward in the view of Covid-19.

Waive of all types of examination fee and tuition fee for all courses. Postpone all exams and industrial training till the normal conditions restored. Follow the democratic process while implementing decisions in education sector with thorough discussion with students unions, teachers unions and intellectuals.

In the protest AIDSO State Secretary R.Gangadhar, SFI State Vice President Mr MD Javed participated.

The union leaders Jani goud, Prathibha, Balakrishna, Ashok and others involved in the protest.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.