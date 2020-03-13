AIDSO provides free coaching to Delhi violence victims’ children

A+ A-

New Delhi: Volunteers of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) are providing free coaching to the children of Delhi violence victims.

They are not only helping them to recover from the mental traumatic condition but also providing guidance in their preparation for the examination.

It may be noted that most of the volunteers are Hindus. They are setting an example of communal harmony by providing coaching to Muslim children.

Delhi riots

It may be mentioned that the Delhi riots have claimed the lives of over 50 persons and left many injured. The violence has also resulted in the loss of properties.

AIDSO

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) is a student organisation. It was founded on 28 December 1954.

The organization is affiliated with the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

Philanthropists can make donations to AIDSO through Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm.