AIDWA stages protest in Hyderabad over rising vegetable prices

Hyderabad: Agitated over the rise in the prices of vegetables and essential commodities, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Wednesday staged a protest against the inefficiency of the government in controlling the skyrocketing prices.

Led by the AIDWA State President Asha Lata at Basheerbagh, the activists displayed different vegetables with tags showing their previous and current prices in the market. The protesting women demanded the government to solve basic issues and bring inflation under control.

Asha Lata said the issue of price was being raised to highlight the poor state of the economy in the country. “Prime Minister Modi asks us to have a good diet comprising of vegetables and dry fruits to protect ourselves from COVID-19. But, how is it possible when the prices of the vegetables are continuously increasing?” she asks.

Moreover, the prices of vegetables at Rythu Bazaars and several other markets have been on the rise as their supplies have been hit by incessant rains caused last week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown seriously hit the common man. They lost jobs during the lockdown and post-lockdown, there are no opportunities to seek a job. Amidst this, the central and the state governments have increased prices of all essential commodities, without realizing how it would affect a middle-class family,” Lata told siasat.com.

“Poor families prefer eating vegetables like potatoes, green chili and onion, which are usually cheap. Now, their prices rose to Rs. 80- Rs. 120, making it impossible for them to afford them,” said another member of AIDWA in the protests.

“There is no vegetable in the market below 100 rupees, AIDWA demands the central and state government to control the prices of vegetables and other essential commodities like tamarind (Rs. 250 per kg) and lentils (Rs. 150 per kg),” Asha Lata said.