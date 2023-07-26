AIG Hospital flags off ‘surgical training vehicle’ in Hyderabad

The vehicle to embark on a 100 days tour covering 28 government and private medical institutions.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 26th July 2023 2:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: The AIG Hospitals on Tuesday launched ‘Surgical Training on Wheels’, a vehicle to embark on a 100 days tour covering 28 government and private medical institutions.

Equipped with the latest technology for surgical training in collaboration with global pharmaceutical giant, Johnson & Johnson, the vehicle will travel across 14 cities in four south-Indian states.

The specially designed vehicle will train more than 2000 medics including general, GI, orthopaedic, cancer, and cardiac surgeons.

Underlining the objective behind the initiative, the chairman of AIG Hospitals, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said their aim is to train surgeons in rural areas and give them hands-on experience with animal tissue models.

“There will be a total of 16 stations, of which eight will be for wet-lab training which can be used for basic procedures like suturing to advance anastomosis and the other eight will be for simulation training where surgeons can get an immersive experience of complex surgical procedures,” said Dr Nageshwar.

Additionally, the simulator suite will enable surgeons to engage in everything from basic skills training to complex surgeries.

The Director and chief of surgery in AIG Hospitals, Dr DV Rap said, “A key advantage of ‘Surgical Training on Wheels’ is its mobility factor. It can travel to remote areas, reaching surgeons who have limited access to advanced training opportunities.”

“It can also visit medical schools, teaching hospitals, and conferences for rendering knowledge on surgeries,” Dr Rap added.

