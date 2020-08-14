AIIMS doctor found hanging at rented residence

New Delhi, Aug 14 : A doctor in the AIIMS’s Paediatrics Department was found hanging at his residence near the hospital, police said on Friday.

The decomposed body of Mohit Singhla, 40, was found in a house in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

The police control room was informed by a caller at around 3 p.m. that a foul smell was coming from the house, and a team reached the spot. They entered the house to find the body in a room, locked from the inside, on the second floor. The lock was broken and the body was taken out, and identified as of Singhla.

DCP, South Delhi, Atul Thakur, said that initial investigations had revealed that Singhla had last worked on Tuesday.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide due to depression, and that Singhla might have killed himself a day or two before. However, no suicide note has been recovered.

A resident of Haryana’s Panchkula, Singhla was residing in the place since 2006.

“We have initiated the proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” the DCP said.

Source: IANS

