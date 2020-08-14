AIIMS doctor found hanging at rented residence

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 7:13 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug 14 : A doctor in the AIIMS’s Paediatrics Department was found hanging at his residence near the hospital, police said on Friday.

The decomposed body of Mohit Singhla, 40, was found in a house in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

The police control room was informed by a caller at around 3 p.m. that a foul smell was coming from the house, and a team reached the spot. They entered the house to find the body in a room, locked from the inside, on the second floor. The lock was broken and the body was taken out, and identified as of Singhla.

READ:  Odisha records highest 1-day spike of 1,981 corona cases

DCP, South Delhi, Atul Thakur, said that initial investigations had revealed that Singhla had last worked on Tuesday.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide due to depression, and that Singhla might have killed himself a day or two before. However, no suicide note has been recovered.

A resident of Haryana’s Panchkula, Singhla was residing in the place since 2006.

“We have initiated the proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” the DCP said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  NZ reports 12 new Covid-19 cases amid 2nd wave
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close