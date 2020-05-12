AIIMS doctors hail Dr. Zahid for saving COVID-19 patient

NEW DELHI: Dr. Zahid Abdul Majeed, a senior resident doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), risked his own life to help coronavirus COVID-19 patient.

According to reports, Dr Zahid, who works at the critical care division at the hospital was called in to treat a COVID-19 patient brought to the trauma centre in an ambulance on May 7.

Dr Zahid noticed that there was a problem with the patient’s breathing apparatus. He then taken off the safety gear PPE (face shield and goggles) and proceeded to “re-intubate” the patient wearing only an N-95 mask. hospital.

After the exposure, Dr Zahid reported the breach in protocol and is currently under quarantine.

Dr. Zahid, who has been working at AIIMS for nearly two years also advised all the healthcare professionals not follow this as an example.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Resident Doctor’s Association and faculty members have praised Dr Zahid for his selfless service and the courage he had shown in saving the life of a patient.

Dr Zahid DM Critical care resident from AIIMS has shown an exceptional courage to save life of a patient by putting his life in risk.

Dr Sayan Nath from AIIMS narrated the incident in a Facebook post.

Dr. Zahid is from Kashmir’s Wanihama-Dialgam village in Anantnag district.

