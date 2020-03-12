Aijaz Khan inaugurates Indian Panorama Film Festival at MANUU

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The award-winning film “Hamid” was screened as the opening film of the Indian Panorama Film Festival today at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in the Preview theatre of IMC in the presence of its director Mr. Aijaz khan.

The heart touching story of the film is about a seven-year-old Hamid who learns that 786 is God’s number and decides to reach out to God by dialing this number. He wants to talk to his father, who his classmate tells him has gone to Allah. One fine day the phone call is answered, and two lives shattered in the strife of Kashmir find a way to be complete again. Later Mr. Aijaz Khan interacted with the students and faculty.

Mr. Aijaz Khan addressing. (L-R) Mr. Imtiyaz Alam, Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Prof. Ayub Khan and Mr. Rizwan Ahamd on Thursday.

The Film festival is being organized by the Instructional Media Centre’s Cinema Club Cinematheque and Directorate of Film Festivals(DFF), Ministry of Information & Broad Casting, GoI.

The national awardee Mr. Aijaz Khan inaugurated the film festival and expressed happiness to be at MANUU, a special place for Urdu. He described it as an honour. Film Producer, Ms. Fouzia was also present on the occasion.

Prof. Ayub Khan, Vice-Chancellor I/c in his address said that the Indian Panorama film Festival relates to Indian Culture. While differentiating cinema and film, he highlighted that cinema projects the issues in a more effective manner and is a powerful medium to convey any message in public. The Indian film industry is huge with a worldwide following and reached Oscars, he remarked. Students should follow the message received from the films which are being screened in the film festival, he advised.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c said that film media effects personalities. Good script and direction is very important.

Earlier, Mr. Rizwan Ahamd, Director, Centre in his welcome address said that active cinema triggers you to react. Thirteen films that are being screened in the film festivals are active one which questions as well as talks with the audience. To link studies with intellectual interaction,film festival is a big and unique initiative taken by IMC under MANUU Cinema Club Cinematheque.

Mr. Mohd. Imtiyaz Alam, Junior Research Officer, conducted the proceedings. Producers – Mr. Md. Aamir Badrproposed vote of thanks whereas Mr. Omar Azmi introduced the guest.

Hindi films – Bhor, 72 Hoorain, Padmaavat, Andhadhun, The Surgical Strike, Badhaai Ho and October, Malyalam films – Bhayanakam, Oolu&Makkana; Telugu film Mahanati, Bengali film Umawill be screened as part of the festival till April 4.For details about screenings visit the website www.imcmanuu.com.

SIASAT NEWS