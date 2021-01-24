AIKS organizes 20,000-strong vehicle March from Nashik to Mumbai

Harshal Deshpande

Nashik: 20,000 strong farmers’ vehicle march has left for Mumbai from Nashik, under the leadership of Maharashtra state All India Kisaan Sabha (AIKS). The march started in the afternoon from Golfclub Maidan in Nashik.

The March is being held to support and expand the historic two-month long farmers’ struggle in Delhi for the repeal of three Farm Laws and for a central law to guarantee a remunerative MSP and procurement all over the country.

AIKS planned to hold statewide march

In a press note released by All India Kisaan Sabha (AIKS), it was mentioned that Maharashtra state AIKS planned to hold a statewide farmers’ vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and also in the light of a call of All-India protest given by Samyukta Kisaan Morcha (SKM). The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a nationwide call for struggle from January 23 to 26, including rallies to the Governor’s residence of states. Various state Kisaan Sabhas and other farmers’ organizations are holding Massive Mahapadavs all over the country. In Delhi, SKM has planned a huge tractor march on Republic day.

More than 100 organisations affiliated to the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Trade Unions Joint Action Committee (TUJAC), Struggle Committee of Mass Movements (JASS), Nation for Farmers and Hum Bharat ke Log came together and formed the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) (Maharashtra) in a meeting held in Mumbai on January 12.

Mahapadav at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

The SSKM has called for a massive joint sit-in or Mahapadav at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from 24th to 26th Jan. The AIKS Vehicle Jatha will merge in this Mahapadav on 24th Jan afternoon.

AIAWU, AIDWA, DYFI , SFI, AISF, AIYF have supported the march and have mobilised students, youth and all progressive sections of the civil society in and around the state to join the Mahapadav at Azad maidan in Mumbai on 24th Jan.

On 25th Jan, a massive public meeting will be held from 11 am at Azad maidan. AIKS National General Secretary, one of the leaders of the SKM and ex-MP Hannan Mollah, top leaders of all the three parties in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state and leaders of the Left and democratic parties will address this meeting. After this at 2 pm, a huge rally will march to the Raj Bhawan and submit a memorandum to the Governor.

The main demands of the Mahapadav are: Repeal the three anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate Farm Laws, enact a central law to guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement, withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, Repeal the four Labour Codes, vest all Forest lands, Temple lands, Pasture lands etc in the names of the tillers, and resume the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Loan Waiver Scheme for farmers, which had been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ashok Dhawale hailed the fighting spirit of Farmers in Delhi.

Dr. Ashok Dhawale, National President of AIKS, while addressing the gathering at Golf club maidan, Nashik, hailed the fighting spirit of the farmers who have been struggling in the National Capital against the three farm laws for last 58 days. “For 58 days, lakhs of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws in Delhi. They are continuing to fight in the midst of freezing cold and heavy rainfall for more than two months now. In these two months, almost 140 farmers lost their lives. We need to remember their sacrifices and join the struggle now.”, said Dr. Dhawale.

He also called for a broader unity of peasants, workers, students and all the oppressed sections in this struggle.

“In the month of September, the BJP-RSS government brought 3 farm laws without consulting a single farmer organisation. They forcibly passed these laws. Similarly, they passed 4 labour laws without consulting any trade union. All these laws were passed only for the benefit of Ambani, Adani and other corporates.”, said he.

Dr. Dhawale said that in Maharashtra, except BJP-RSS and their affiliates, every organisation including all political parties have supported the struggle of the farmers.

Farmers will celebrate Republic day at Azad maidan

On Republic Day January 26, hoisting of the National flag will be done at Azad Maidan along with the singing of the national anthem and a pledge will be taken to make this struggle of peasants and workers victorious.