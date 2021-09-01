AILC delegation visits residence of three Muslims who were killed by mob

New Delhi: A delegation of All India Lawyers Council (AILC) led by Advocate Sharfuddin Ahmad, the secretary-general of the Council visited the resident of three Muslims who were killed by a Hindu mob in Samastipur district of Bihar to study and make an analysis of the aftermath and effects of the communal engineering of Sangh on the Muslim population.

The delegation included Council‘s Vice President Sevvilam Parithi (Tamilnadu), Vice President Adv Khwaja Javeed Yusuf (West Bengal) Adv Haider Ali (Jharkhand) Adv Santosh Jadhav (Maharashtra) Adv Amir Khan (Bihar), and Mr. Firoz Alam

Three persons, one woman and two men were killed by a Hindu mob on 21 June in Adharpur area of Samastipur district.

It all started after a person, Sarwan Yadav was shot dead before dawn at the tea stall in the village. Nobody could see the killer due to invisibility.

There happened, as reported, a feud between Sarwan and Hasnain, a locally well-known figure on account of the laying of the public road leading in front of the house of Sarwan. A day before the serial killings, Sarwan Yadav used a JCB machine to forcibly remove the part of the construction of the raised road near his house that had been completed by Hasnain under the contract with government authorities. There were reportedly amicable relations between both persons before the dispute arisen regarding the road.

It may be mentioned that Hasnain was sitting Deputy Mukhia and had been elected Mukhia twice earlier.

There are only seven houses of Muslims in the locality of Adharpur mostly close relatives of Hasnain. As the news of the killing of Sarwan spread, people started gathering from the village and by 10 o’clock, a huge crowd of outsiders with saffron gamchas around necks had poured in and around the spot of occurrence from all around chanting communal and provocative slogans against Muslims.

It is reported that the crowd was premeditated with the plan and started indiscriminate attacks on all the houses of Muslims. Sanowar Khatun, 45 years, the wife of Hasnain was forcibly pulled out from her house caught by hair. She was made bared of her all the clothes and nudely paraded in public. The woman was thereafter taken to an enclosure and repeatedly was sunk with her head into the water. Eyewitnesses reveal that she was heavenly tortured till her death. The mob continued the violence for the whole of the day without any intervention from the Police and before evening the indoctrinated goons had set to fire, looted and razed to ground all seven houses of Muslims killing a woman and man and grievously injuring a senior citizen.

Anwar (30), a nephew of Hasnain was caught by the violent mob and he was also brutely killed on the spot applying all the means of torture and indignity. The Muslim women including the daughters of Hasnain, sneaked into the house of Pasi neighbour who in exceptional situations ensured their safety but the mob did not spare the infirm and aged father of Hasnain, causing him grievous and deadly injuries.

The police shifted him in an unconscious state to the hospital where after several days, he could be restored to consciousness.

The area has recently witnessed the visible presence of Bajrang Dal. They hover over the streets and roads with saffron gamchas to make their presence felt and openly engineer hatred against Muslims with impunity.

SDPI had organized very huge protests against the injustice, engineered and perpetuated on sheer and collective hate against Muslims. Three culprits have been arrested by the police but the leading among them are still not brought to book due to political pressures

Deceased Anwar had left behind him a young wife Nusrat Jahan and four minor children, three daughters aged 9,7,5 and only son 3 years old. The family doesn’t have even a permanent roof over the head. The essential articles for households or even clothes for children are still beyond the reach of the bereaved family. They urgently need compassionate aid from the community.

It is unfortunate that the Nitish government has not provided any support to the diseased family, said Ahmad.

Appeal by Zahid Ali Khan, Iftekhar Hussain

Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, and Iftekhar Hussain of Faiz-e-Aam Trust appealed to philanthropists to come forward to help the widow of late Anwar.

Account details of Nusrat Parveen widow of Late Anwar

Name: Nusrat Parveen

Account number: 576810110000197

IFSC: BKID0005768

Bank: Bank of India

Phone number: 7654451114