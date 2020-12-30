Ailing NCP leader Khadse skips ED summons, seeks 14 days’ time

Mumbai, Dec 30 : Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse skipped the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing health reasons, as per his statement here on Wednesday.

Khadse, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party two months ago, was summoned by the ED to appear on Dec. 30 morning in connection with the investigations into a Pune land deal case.

However, he said though he was planning to go to the ED office on Wednesday, since the past couple of days, he has been suffering from fever, cold, dry cough and other health issues similar to Covid-19 symptoms.

“On the advice of doctors, I have also undergone a Covid-19 test, the report of which is awaited. I have informed the ED of the same and they have permitted me to take rest for 14 days,” the 66-year-old Khadse said in the statement.

He said that after his health condition improves, he will report to the ED office and fully cooperate in the probe.

The development came a day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut had skipped the ED summons and sought time till January 5 to go for the investigations.

