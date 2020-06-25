Ailment claims life of White Tiger at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: “An eight-year-old White Tiger died at the Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday due to neoplastic tumour,” officials said. The big tiger, named Kiran, died around 9 AM on Thursday.

Kiran was born in the Hyderabad Zoo and the parents of Kiran are Badri and Sameera.

According to veterinary experts, the tiger was suffering from a neoplastic tumour in the right side of the lower jaw and was under intensive care treatment at the LaCONES area of Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad since last three weeks.

Veterinary Biological Research Institute (VBRI), College of Veterinary Sciences, and Dr. M. Navin Kumar, Deputy Director of Zoo and consultant have been administering treatment to Kiran since May 29.

“The diagnostic reports of the tiger have been sent to the Principle scientist at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for expert opinion. The Biopsy results are awaited from the institution as the post-mortem was conducted by the veterinary expert team headed by the Professor and Head of the Pathology Department,” the Zoo officials stated.

Few years back, Kiran’s father, Badri and its grandfather Rudra, both White Tigers, died due to neoplastic tumour at the age of 12. The latter died at the age of fourteen.

Taking the issue seriously, species protection organisations LaCONES and COMB Hyderabad have been approached to conduct a study on aspect of causes of this ailment that has taken generations of this animal in the zoo.

In the post mortem, lesions and a hard mass of approximately 500 grams were found and the necrose did extend into the lower jaw. The lungs are infiltrated with small neoplastic tumours by lead to a total lung has collapsed and then to the death by asphyxiation. All samples were collected and sent to VBRI — Shantinagar.

