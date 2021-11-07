AIMDC starts initiative to protect mosques against Islamophobia

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Development Council on Saturday launched the “Masjid One ” initiative, aimed at the protection of mosques against communal violence.

The first session of the program was held at the Red Rose function hall located in Nampally. The Imams and presidents of various mosques across the city were invited to the session wherein the presidents of various mosques put forth their ideas with regards to taking the initiative forward.

The mosques have pledged to provide educational, health, and employment opportunities to the people. Speaking about the program, Aijaz Ahmed a member of the All India Muslim Development Council, said “The program was organised by the AIMDC Hyderabad chapter, and was attended by the representatives of 150 mosques, Maulana Mufti Umar- ul -Abideen, the national secretary of the AIMDC addressed the gathering along with Mohammed Imtiaz, the general secretary of the organisation.”

The program aimed at bringing the mosques on the same page, which could help them to work for community development, actionable plans are being charted to take the program forward, and the upcoming sessions will be held at the mosque, where the emphasis will be laid on how mosques can effectively contribute towards community development apart from the regular prayers and other religious activities.

Apart from the aforementioned activities, the Masjid One movement also focuses on the economic development of the community, for which each of the participating mosques will have to come up with actionable ideas. There were breakout sessions conducted during the program, each cluster consisted of 10 mosques that would focus on one mega project , such as constructing a hospital, there were 200 attendees at the function hall.

The All India Muslim Development council is a national organisation, which has its branches in different states, Mysuru emerged as an example to reflect the dedicated work done by the organisation, which was evident during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were clinics being operated in the mosques. Presently a 400-bed hospital is being set up through contribution from 10 Mosques, the hospital is set to be named Masjid Association Hospital.