Hyderabad: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Monday announced candidates for the three seats it is contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The party named T S Vakeel Ahmed (Vaniyambadi), B M Aminullah Ahmed (Krishnagiri) and M Mujib ur Rahman (Sankarapuram) as its candidates, AIMIM said on twitter.

The AIMIM has tied up with TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK for the Tamil Nadu elections.