AIMIM can bring down TRS Govt. in two months: MLA Mumtaz Khan

KTR is a parrot and new into politics, MIM party has the capacity to bring down the TRS Government in just two months

SM BilalUpdated: 22nd November 2020 8:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislator from Charminar constituency Mumtaz Ahmed Khan on Sunday made a sensational statement on TRS party and its working President KT Rama Rao.

Reacting to the recent statement of KTR about confident of winning more than 10 seats in old city in GHMC polls, Mumtaz Khan speaking to media told that “KTR is a parrot and new into politics, MIM party has the capacity to bring down the TRS Government in just two months”.

After taking part in an ongoing GHMC election campaign in old city, the MIM Charminar MLA quoting the late MIM President Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi aka Salar-e-Millat said that “MIM has always been a key player for bringing a party into power or bringing it down”.

Last week TRS working president KT Rama Rao during the meet the press programme informed media that, TRS has no alliance with AIMIM party in GHMC polls, he is confident of winning more than 10 seats in old city.

