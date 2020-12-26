AIMIM candidate files petition challenging BJP’s GHMC win in Jambagh

Hyderabad: AIMIM candidate Jadala Ravindra who lost the GHMC polls from Jambagh division has filed a petition before the Election Tribunal-Cum-Chief Judge at city civil courts on Saturday, challenging the decision of election commission declaring BJP candidate as the winner.

Aggrieved with the alleged misrepresentation of facts by the BJP elected candidate Rakesh Jaiswal in the election affidavit, AIMIM candidate alleged that BJP candidate has flouted the two-child norm as he is the father of three children.

The content of his petition read:

“The returning officer firstly as per the provision in the GHMC Act, 1955, section 21-B clearly mandates that “Person having more than Two Children to be disqualified. The BJP candidate has ingeniously suppressed the material facts before the returning officer about the fact that he is having three Children, two females and a male namely Aakash Jaiswal born on 13.02.1987, Aakriti Jaiswal born on 09.01.1990, and Srijitha Jaiswal born on 14.04.1996.”

According to the Telangana State Election Commission, the total voters in Jambagh division were 47212. The total valid votes polled were 23603, rejected votes were 987, and NOTA (None of the Above) votes were 63. J Ravindra lost the election by a margin of 182 Votes.

The petitioner’s lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin said that the counting of the votes was done in the most impartial manner. “Even though the petitioner and his agents sought to know and asked the returning officer to place the ballot papers for the rejected votes, the election authorities failed to accede the request of the petitioner and proceeded to declare the BJP candidate as a winner,” he claimed.

The petitioner has also pleaded the court for granting an ad-interim injunction restraining the authorities from conducting the swearing-in ceremony of the elected candidate.

He pleaded the court to declare BJP candidate’s election as null and void in view of Section 79 (2) (d) of the GHMC Act, 1955.