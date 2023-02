Hyderabad: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator MD Khader for allegedly barging in and vandalising property during a BJP’s corner meeting at a Mochy Colony in Hyderabad on Thursday, police said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Situation tense in Old City as BJP stages protest against AIMIM

“The AIMIM Corporator entered the meeting of the BJP party in the mochi colony, Ramnaspura and threw chairs and restrained the members from conducting meetings,” alleges the FIR accessed by