AIMIM corporator suspended from party

Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:42 am IST
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday took an action against a party corporator.

As per media reports, the party suspended Nizamabad Municipal Corporation’s Division 13 corporator Haroon Khan after receiving complaints over his alleged involvement in irregularities.

AIMIM’s Nizamabad town committee suspended Khan after receiving instructions from Owaisi.

After the suspension, a panel met the district collector urging action against the corporator. During the meeting, the panel submitted a memorandum too.

