AIMIM dissolves party unit in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A day after the unit president Farooq Ahmed open fired injuring locals, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has dissolved its party unit in Adilabad.

Ahmed, who president of AIMIM party unit in Adilabad district, and former vice-chairman of Adilabad municipality, fired with his licensed .32mm pistol leaving two persons injured. Another person was also injured when Ahmed stabbed him with a knife, following a quarrel.

Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, general secretary of AIMIM party and MLA from Yakutpura constituency on Saturday announced that Ahmed has been removed from the party as well.

AIMIM President ki hidayat par Jamhuriat ki Baqa ke khatir Adilabad Town Majlis ko Fauri Asar ke Saath Tahleel kardiya gaya hai – AIMIM General Secretary @SyedAhmedPash14 pic.twitter.com/jHfnYVRESV — AIMIM (@aimim_national) December 19, 2020

He also added that AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had decided to form a new unit in Adilabad district.

Following the incident, Farooq Ahmed was been arrested and produced in court and his weapon license has been cancelled by the district magistrate, said Adilabad ASP Rajesh Chandra in a media statement.