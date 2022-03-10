UP election results: Owaisi’s AIMIM fails to open account in state

Lucknow: Hyderabad headquartered All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which had announced to field candidates on 100 seats in UP polls, has failed to open an account in the state.

AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi had launched a new front, the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, comprising parties with a support base among Muslims, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Dalits for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi had also said that if the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha wins the elections, it will have two Chief Ministers – a Dalit and an OBC leader, besides three deputy Chief Ministers, one of whom will be Muslim.

The Jan Adhikari Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, the Bharat Mukti Morcha led by Vaman Meshram, Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan and Bhartiya Vanchit Samaj Party led by Ram Prasad Kashyap were part of the front.

Owaisi’s campaign in UP

During the campaign in UP, Owaisi tried to highlight many issues that are being faced by the people of the state. It had even brought the ‘hijab’ row to the state assembly elections.

Commenting on the hijab row, he had said, “The BJP government is not allowing our daughters to wear a hijab and study but Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about empowering Muslim women with the triple talaq law. Is this his ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign pitch?”.

He also spoke about Azam Khan who is currently facing many charges. At present, Khan is lodged in jail

UP assembly poll results

At 1 p.m., the BJP alliance is leading in 268 constituencies whereas, the SP alliance is ahead in 126 constituencies. BJP is most likely to again form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Since 1985, no CM has been re-elected in UP. However, Yogi Adityanath is set to break the trend.

BSP, Congress, and others are leading in three constituencies each. However, AIMIM failed to open an account in the state.