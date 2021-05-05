AIMIM fails to repeat Bihar success in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Kolkata: In West Bengal, it was expected that the entry of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) into the local politics is likely to impact the result of state assembly polls, however, the party failed to open its account in the state despite fielding candidates from assembly seats of Itahar, Jalangi, Sagardighi, Bharatpur, Malatipur, Ratua and Asansol Uttar.

In Tamil Nadu too, the party failed to win even a single seat despite joining hands with the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK. The party had contested from Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram assembly constituencies. Although AIMIM tried to repeat Bihar success in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, it failed to gain the confidence of the voters especially Muslims.

It is not the first time, earlier too the Hyderabad-based AIMIM had contested in elections outside home state Telangana.

AIMIM’s earlier performance

Before trying its luck in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the party had won five seats in the Bihar Assembly polls. It won seats from Amour, Kochadamam, Jokihat, Baisi and Bahadurgunj Assembly constituencies.

The party had also contested in the Maharashtra assembly elections held in 2014 and 2019. AIMIM had fielded candidates for 24 and 44 seats respectively. However, it managed to win only two seats in both the elections.

BJP’s performance in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

In West Bengal, the BJP, which had left no stone unturned to dislodge the Banerjee government, could not cross a three-digit figure despite its claims of getting 200-plus seats out of the state’s 294. It seems that the voters of the state have rejected the saffron party due to its stand on various issues.

However, in Tamil Nadu, the party has improved its performance by winning four seats. The party will be sending its members to the state assembly after a gap of 15 years.