AIMIM floats secular alliance for Bihar elections

Patna: The AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has announced the launch of the United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) for the forthcoming elections in Bihar.

The AIMIM forged an alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav’s Samajwadi Janata Dal (SJD) on Saturday.

Owaisi had vowed to rescue the state from the political dominance of the NDA and the grand alliance. Chief Minister Bihar Nitish Kumar had betrayed the people of Bihar by entering into unholy alliance with BJP. The present Government in Bihar is anti minority.

He said that Bihar needs a viable alternative government, and the UDSA will certainly provide it with the electoral blessings of lakhs of marginalised people.

He also lashed out at the NDA and the Grand Alliance since both have exploited the public in the state.

“The UDSA is open to all like-minded parties, including the RJD, if they owe genuine concern for the Bihar state” said Owaisi.

The AIMIM has one MLA from the Kishanganj assembly constituency from the Seemanchal area of Bihar.