AIMIM floats secular alliance for Bihar elections

By SM Bilal Updated: 20th September 2020 2:19 pm IST

Patna: The AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has announced the launch of the United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) for the forthcoming elections in Bihar.

The AIMIM forged an alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav’s Samajwadi Janata Dal (SJD) on Saturday.

Owaisi had vowed to rescue the state from the political dominance of the NDA and the grand alliance. Chief Minister Bihar Nitish Kumar had betrayed the people of Bihar by entering into unholy alliance with BJP. The present Government in Bihar is anti minority.

He said that Bihar needs a viable alternative government, and the UDSA will certainly provide it with the electoral blessings of lakhs of marginalised people.

READ:  NEET 2020 qualifying marks may go up as candidates find exam easy

He also lashed out at the NDA and the Grand Alliance since both have exploited the public in the state.

“The UDSA is open to all like-minded parties, including the RJD, if they owe genuine concern for the Bihar state” said Owaisi.

The AIMIM has one MLA from the Kishanganj assembly constituency from the Seemanchal area of Bihar.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close