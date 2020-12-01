‘AIMIM hasn’t done anything for us, yet we vote for them’, say Muslim voters

Hyderabad: Every election, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) makes certain promises to voters, and each time its constituents say they are disappointed. Muslims from the Old City (and other areas), who form a majority of voters in many areas, however, say that they will continue to vote for the AIMIM due to the lack of an alternative.

“They (MIM) have not done anything for us. We don’t have an alternative as it is the only Muslim party in the race, representing our community,” said Jameel (name changed), who voted at a polling booth in Hakimpet Kunta, Tolichowki Karwan division.

GHMC polls

Muslims also fear the growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the city and state at large. “We are voting just to make sure that BJP does not win,” said Dr Amjadullah. He voted along with his family and friends at a polling station in Akber Nagar, Al Hasnath Islamic Mission High School in Chandrayangutta.

“If BJP had not campaigned extensively this time, we were planning on not to vote at all,” said Humera Begum, who cast her vote in the same booth, along with her handicapped daughter.

The BJP dominated the campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporatoon (GHMC) polls, with national-level leaders like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union home minister Amit Shah, having participated in it.

BJP’s campaign made a difference

BJP campaigning has seemingly made a difference. At places where the party does not command any strong-hold, like Chandrangutta and Karwaan, every 3 out of every 10 voters said that they will vote for BJP.

With the people coming down heavily on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) due to its haphazard management during the recent floods, BJP emerged as a strong contender.

Mahesh Bhagath, an auto driver said, “I trust BJP, and I am sure they will make a big difference. At least they would not exploit us like the TRS.” He further said that KCR is making the rich even richer.

As many as 1,122 candidates are in the fray for 150 wards in the ongoing polls. The State Election Commission (SEC) is conducting the polls with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties and the health department in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and taking into consideration various relevant issues. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on December 4.