AIMIM legislator Mumtaz Khan booked for GHMC poll violence

Hyderabad: Hussainialam police have registered a violence and rioting case against the AIMIM legislator from Charminar, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and his followers for allegedly beating up a congress candidate.

A lawyer from old city Mujeebullah Shareef filed a complaint with the Hussanilam police alleging that on December 1, while the GHMC polling was in progress, Legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, his on Dr. Imtiyaz and 50 followers, entered into Khursheed Jha college polling stations.

The MLA allegedly beaten up Aslamullah Shareef (Congress party contesting candidate) and threatened dire consequences.

The lawyer also alleged that on receiving information about the rigging at polling station he along with his nephew and candidate Aslamullah Sharif went to the polling stations, where the legislator abused and beat them.

The son of the legislator Dr Imtiyaz and other followers Khaled Mazi, Zafar and other 50 members have been cited in the FIR.

The Hussaininalam police have registered a case under IPC sections 147 (Rioting), 448(Trespass), 504 (provocation to any person),506 (Intimidation) ,323 (Causing hurt) and 149 (Unlawful assembly). The police have also added sections 605,606 GHMC Act in the FIR and taken up investigation.

