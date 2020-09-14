AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Jaffar Hussain Meraj, a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly belonging to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

Jaffar Hussain Meraj, who represents Nampally constituency in Hyderabad, was found infected by the virus. “He is asymptomatic and in home isolation,” the party said.

The legislator tested positive on a day when the Assembly and Legislative Council resumed session after the week-end break.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy had directed all the legislators, legislature staff, police and media persons on duty to get themselves tested for coronavirus again before the sessions resumed.

All the legislators had undergone the test before the session began on September 7 as the presiding officers had made the test mandatory for attending the session. All staff members, security personnel and media persons were also asked to undergo the test.

The presiding officers had announced that only those who test negative will be allowed to attend the session or enter Assembly premises for their duties.

A day before the session, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had tested positive. He was under home isolation. He got himself tested again on Saturday and was found negative for the infection.

