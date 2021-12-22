AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan lands in another controversy; video goes viral

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan on Tuesday landed in yet another controversy after he allegedly hurled abuses at a few locals opposing the demolition drive at Moghalpura area of old city.

A team of GHMC officials comprising the town planning section arrived at Hari Bowli area at Moghalpura in old city and started demolishing alleged illegal structures. According to GHMC authorities, the structures were still in existence despite getting compensation under land acquisition rule.

Meanwhile, few shop owners objected to the demolition drive and tried to obstruct the officials upon which the GHMC staff contacted the AIMIM Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan for pacifying the public. In the meantime, terming the demolition illegal, few persons tried to pose a question to Mumtaz, responding to which the anguished MLA allegedly hurled verbal abuses and allowed the civic authorities to proceed with the work.

“The illegal structures were acting as the stumbling block at Moghalpura. Despite the road widening plan, the encroachers were not allowing the officials to carry out work and after my intervention only illegal structures were razed,” said Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.

It may be noted that the MLA, early this month, was caught in a controversy over the slapping of a local youth. A case was also registered at Hussainialam police station against the MLA.