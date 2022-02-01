AIMIM no B-Team of BJP: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi did door-to-door campaigning in the Dasna area

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 1st February 2022 6:31 am IST
AIMIM slams SP for fielding candidate with RSS links
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Ghaziabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday mocked the allegation that his party was working as a B Team of the BJP to divert Muslim votes away from the Samajwadi Party, saying that he is working to elevate his party’s status to A-plus.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief asserted that he was willing to join hands with any party, barring Congress to defeat the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The party of the Hyderabad MP is fighting the UP assembly elections on 203 seats as part of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, a pre-poll alliance of a former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha’s Jan Adhikar Party and BAMCEF, headed by Waman Meshram.

MS Education Academy

BAMCEF or the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation was founded by Dalit leader Kanshi Ram.

A day after campaigning in the minority-dominated Sahibabad and Loni area of Ghaziabad, Owaisi on Monday did door-to-door campaigning in the Dasna area of the district and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise prudently.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button