AIMIM party men said to be resisting help in flood-hit areas of Old City

Hyderabad: While the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is in fray in the upcoming Bihar elections, the party members are also reportedly obstructing the relief work happening in Hyderabad’s Old City. All that, to take the credit of the works being done.

It was told that the AIMIM workers and volunteers were sending back the volunteers and donators, asking them to give things and they would participate in the relief works, on their behalf. However, this was opposed by other parties and voluntary groups who were involved in relief works.

People started raising eyebrows, when one of the party men allegedly at the behest of Malakpet MLA, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala resisted the presence of senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali and others in Malakpet area on October 18. During the melee, another party member is also heard saying ‘let loose the women on them’ (Auraton ku aang pe dalo).

Abdullah Bahmaid, an advocate and activist from Barkas, said that the AIMIM party is using ‘Women’ as shields. It is shame on their part to treat women inhumanely and for political purpose.”

Meanwhile, several parts under MIM’s control had naturally submerged in the flood situation, but the breach of Gurram Cheruvu (Balapur Lake) has developed mistrust between people of Barkas and Hafiz Baba Nagar under Chandrayangutta constituency.