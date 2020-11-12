AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi meets Telangana CM

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday night met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his official residence.

Ahead of GHMC polls, Owaisi meeting with KCR holds significance. On Thursday night Asaduddin made an entry into Chief Minister’s residence in his range rover car.

According to the sources, the meeting between the two leaders continued for half hour. The sources also informed that after the Chief Minister’s decision to hold state cabinet meeting on Friday to formally decide on conducting GHMC polls in December, MIM President is believed to have met KCR in connection seat sharing for GHMC polls.

The sources further informed that in wake of the recent Dubakka by-poll results in which BJP achieved victory, the Hyderabad MP and KCR have also discussed upon the pre-poll alliance across GHMC.