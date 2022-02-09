AIMIM stages protest after demolition of Qutub Shahi mosque

Shameerpet: After the 400 year old Qutub Shahi mosque was demolished at Yakutpur village in Telangana, AIMIM workers protested in front of the state Waqf board office on Tuesday and accused the board of negligence. .

The Mosque was located at Chintalapally mandal which was allegedly destroyed by accused Vinoda Reddy of Alwal, on Sunday night.

Barrister @asadowaisi Ki Hidayat Per AIMIM Rajendranagar in-charge @MIMRahmathBaig ne State Waqf Board Per Dharna diya. Uske Baad Alhamdulillah Qutub Shahi Masjid Shameerpet ki Tameer ka kaam Shuru Hogaya pic.twitter.com/IcOLr3s2J5 — AIMIM (@aimim_national) February 8, 2022

According to the press release, the chairman of the Waqf board, Mohd Saleem performed Aser Namaz at the mosque place and filed a complaint against the accused at Shamirpet Police station.

Also Read Historic Qutub Shahi Mosque at Shamirpet demolished, FIR lodged

Mohd Saleem stated that the mosque is under the Waqf board. “Once a property is waqf,it is always waqf. Further he said that the mosque will be rebuilt at the same location and any unlawful registration paperwork will be revoked.”

In 2011, Mir Ghulam Hassan Khan and his son Mohammed Shahnawaz sold the 9-acre property with the mosque and a few grave to Satyanarayan Reddy, who then sold it to Vinoda Reddy.

Mir Ghulam Hassan Khan had the mosque land placed under Auqaf after selling it to Satyanarayan Reddy.