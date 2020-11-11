AIMIM to contest polls in West Bengal, UP

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has bagged five seats in Bihar Assembly elections, may contest polls in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The party won seats of Amour, Bahadurganj, Baisi, Jokihat and Kochadhaman Assembly constituencies.

Asaduddin Owaisi terms results historic

Terming the results “historic” for AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi thanked people of Bihar.

Slamming Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary for criticizing the AIMIM for dividing the votes, Owaisi said his party has every right to contest the election in any part of India.

Right to contest in any State

“We will be going to West Bengal and we will also be contesting in Uttar Pradesh. As a political party, we have every right to contest in any state. Nobody can stop us,” he said and advised Congress and other ‘so-called’ secular parties to stop believing that secularism is alive because of them.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats and crossed magic mark of 122 seats in the 243-member house, surging ahead of the key opposition Grand Alliance known as Mahagathbandhan that could manage 110 seats even after the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats.

Source: With inputs from IANS