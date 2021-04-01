AIMIM worker hacked to death in Hyderabad, police suspect old rivalry

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) worker Mohammed Amjad Ali Khan aka Asad Khan was hacked to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally area on Thursday. The deceased was allegedly involved in two murder cases.

Asad Khan, a resident of Achireddynagar, Teegal Kunta, Jahanuma in the old city was waylaid by few assailants in Vattepally locality, which is a bordering area of Hyderabad and Cyberabad. Khan was on his way on a motorcycle when a group of persons pounced on him and attacked him with lethal weapons, police said.

During the attack, Asad Khan suffered multiple injuries over the head and body and died instantaneously. While the assailants were attacking, the bystanders have recorded the horrific scene on their mobile phones. A few minutes later, the video went viral on social media.

As per the initial investigation, it is revealed that Asad Khan was involved in two murder cases that took place in the year 2008 and 2018. It is suspected that he might have been hacked to death by his rival gang. The deceased was an AIMIM activist and used to take part in party activities.

The Mailardevpally police have registered a case and an investigation is underway and teams have been formed to nab the culprits.