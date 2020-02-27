menu
AIMIM’s anti CAA, NRC protest in Thane postponed

Posted by Qayam Published: February 27, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
Photo: ANI

Thane: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen postponed its protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was supposed to be held in Bhiwandi of Thane district on Thursday.

“The protest will now be held sometime in the second week of March 2020,” said Imtiyaz Jalil, MP from Aurangabad and AIMIM Maharashtra President.

As per sources, the protest was postponed as the Thane rural police had refused to give permission to the AIMIM for holding the rally.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders of AIMIM were expected to speak at the event.

Source: ANI
