AIMIM’s decision to contest UP elections may benefit BJP: Journalist Abhisar Sharma

Lucknow: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to contest next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has also started inviting applications from the candidates willing to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, some of the political experts have started predicting that the decision of AIMIM will not only benefit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election but will also help the saffron party in returning to power for the second term in Uttar Pradesh.

Well-known Indian journalist Abhisar Sharma has said that although there is no evidence that AIMIM is contesting the Assembly elections to help BJP, the Hyderabad-based party’s participation in the polls will lead to communalization of the campaign which will result in the benefit of the saffron party.

Supporting his claim, the journalist cited an incident that took place in Noorpur. He said that AIMIM’s local leader Nazim Ali has not only stopped two Dalit marriage processions that were passing through a village’s mosque but also gave a controversial statement. The incidents have led to rise in tension in the area, he added.

Raising a question, “who is getting benefit due to such controversial statements?”, he said that the saffron party has used these incidents to gain political mileage.

In order to support his claim that AIMIM’s decision may help BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, he has citied another example of GHMC elections. He said that in the elections, BJP emerged as second largest party just by targeting Assaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM.

The journalist also raised questions over funding to AIMIM party.

During his show Bebaak, Abhisar Sharma has also highlighted the reported differences between the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and deputy cm Keshav Prasad Maurya. He said that for the first time in five years, Adityanath went to Maurya’s house allegedly to clear misunderstandings.