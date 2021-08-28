AIMIM’s Meerut Ward Councillor gunned down outside his house

Meerut: AIMIM leader and Meerut Municipal Corporation councillor Zubair Ansari was on Saturday gunned down by unidentified bike-borne assailants, police said.

Ansari who belonged to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party and was a councillor for Ward 80 of the Meerut corporation was shot dead outside his house near Santosh Hospital in Nauchandi in Meerut district, police said.

Prabhakar Choudhary, SSP, Meerut said that four assailants on two motorbikes fired at Ansari while he was out for his morning walk.

“AIMIM Councillor Zubair Ansari was shot dead by unidentified criminals outside his residence,” Prabhakar Choudhary, SSP of Meerut said.

Ansari’s body has been sent for post mortem.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the killing is related to a property dispute.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)