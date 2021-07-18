AIMIM’s Twitter account hacked for second time in 9 days

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) official Twitter handle has been hacked for a second time in nine days. On Sunday, the profile photo of the account and the name below waa changed to that of tech mogul and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

While the identity of the hackers remains unknown, the AIMIM handle which is now also run by unknown individuals, seems to promote crypto currency and champions the cause of investing in DOGE. The tweets in question were crafted keeping in mind Mr. Musk’s vociferous support of crypto currency in the past.

In the same vein, AIMIM’s state president for Uttar Pradesh, Shaukat Ali’s twitter account has been temporarily restricted for reasons unknown. As things stand, AIMIM’s party workers are attempting to remedy the situation to gain control of the handle ‘aimim_national’.

I am very excited about the prospect of using cryptocurrency, not just as a money equivalent, but using it as a way to earn something as a result of doing some type of work. Love Crypto — Ꭼꮮꮻɴ Ꮇꮜꮪꮶ- (@aimim_national) July 18, 2021

While the entire Twitter verse remains amused by the situation, it is to be noted that the hacking of political accounts, like that of AIMIM, and the subsequent promotion of investing in cryptocurrency is not all that new. Prime Minister Modi was at the receiving end of a similar situation last year.

A very similar modus operandi was at work in September of last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twitter account, narendreamodi_in was hacked and the tweets asked netizens to donate to the Prime Minister’s fund via crypto currency.

At the time of publishing, the tweets by the hackers were removed but the name and photograph of Elon Musk remain the same.

“This is the second time this has happened in the last nine days. Last time, we mailed Twitter and retrieved our account. If we get it back then good, and we are also going to file a legal complaint, as it is not the first time. We don’t have any suspicion over anyone. The police has to identify the hackers,” an AIMIM official told Siasat.com.