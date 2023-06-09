AIMPLB president Maulana Rahmani calls for social reform, protection of Shariah

Hyderabad: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani during a special meeting with Siasat correspondent after being elected as the President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said that AIMPLB aims to play a constructive role in the Muslim community’s youth through meetings and training gatherings focused on social reform and the protection of Shariat. Steps will be taken to further enhance these efforts. The board has been at the forefront of addressing various challenges faced by the Islamic community in the country and will continue to do so in the future.

Addressing the existing law on inter-religious marriages in the country, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani emphasized that while such marriages do occur under this law, they should not be sensationalized. He stated that inter-faith marriages often do not stand the test of time and lack sustainability, and thus, awareness should be raised to discourage such unions. Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani also touched upon the preference for intra-caste marriages in Hinduism and the attempts by certain elements to promote inter-faith marriages with a focus on targeting Muslim girls.

When asked about the major challenges faced by AIMPLB, the President highlighted the importance of safeguarding places of worship in the country. He emphasized the significance of the Protection of Places of Worship Act, 1991, which allows for the maintenance of religious sites as of August 15, 1947. Repealing this act could potentially lead to targeted attacks on places of worship across the country. He expressed concern about attempts to undermine the act through various means, including the handling of cases like the Gyanvapi dispute.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani also addressed the persistent attempts to divide AIMPLB and diminish its significance. He stressed that the board represents Indian Muslims as a whole and includes representatives from various schools of thought. He further emphasized that the existing sectarian differences in India are the result of efforts dating back to 1972, where people of all faiths have contributed.

The AIMPLB, under the leadership of Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, seeks to continue its mission of constructive engagement, social reform, and the protection of Shariat, while representing the interests and concerns of the Muslim community in India.