AIMPLB urges Muslims to offer Friday prayers at home

NEW DELHI: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday urged Muslims to offer Zuhur prayers at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Due to #NovelCoronavirus pandemic, Muslims are recommended to offer Zuhur at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques. DON'T come out for congregational prayers and #StayAtHomeSaveLives. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens. #NoJumahInMasjid — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) March 26, 2020

At the same time, Don't leave mosques abandoned. Around 4 individuals should remain in mosques to establish the congregational prayers due to the #RightofMasjid. — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) March 26, 2020

“At the same time, don’t leave mosques abandoned. Around 4 individuals should remain in mosques to establish the congregational prayers due to the #RightofMasjid,” it said in another tweet.

Mukarram Ahmed, Imam Fatehpuri Masjid said it is need of the hour that people offer prayers at their homes and follow the advisory regarding the lockdown.

Telangana Wakf Board

Meanwhile, the state wakf board have also restricted congregational prayers and issued a ‘fatwa’ stating that despite high significance attached to Friday prayers, Islam also gives great importance to preservation of human life. Islam asks Muslims not to become cause of harm to anyone.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 724.

