‘Ain Dubai’ world’s largest, tallest wheel set to open on October 21

Abu Dhabi: To enhance the tourism in the country, Dubai adds another iconic experience to the list of tourist attractions. ‘Ain Dubai’ world’s largest, tallest observation wheel set to open on October 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Holding, the developer of the Bluewaters Island project, which hosts the ‘Ain Dubai’ announced the official opening of the wheel to tourists and residents on its Twitter account.

Our @AinDXBOfficial brings 19 truly unique and experiences, all against the backdrop of #Dubai’s dazzling skyline for breathtaking land and seascapes.#DubaiHolding #Portolio pic.twitter.com/unXp5W6Vi1 — Dubai Holding (@dubaiholding) August 24, 2021

The latest attraction is twice the height of the London Eye called the ‘Ain Dubai’ (previously named the Dubai Eye or Dubai-I), it will take visitors up to 250 meters to see the stunning Dubai skyline.

The height of the new icon of Dubai is more than 250 meters and is located on Bluewaters Island, opposite the waterfront of Jumeirah Beach residence, and is one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Dubai, and exceeds 12 wheels in various countries of the world.

This masterpiece of engineering features a unique view of the emirate. Dubai had launched the project in 2013 with investments amounting to 6 billion dirhams.

The experiences @AinDXBOfficial are split into three main categories: Observation Cabins, Social Cabins and Private Cabins, with experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes. pic.twitter.com/2INsqcZJH1 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 24, 2021

11,000 tons of steel were used in its construction – twice used in the Eiffel Tower.

Ain Dubai, which is equipped with the largest LED screen in the world, can accommodate a total of 1,750 guests at a time. Each leg attached to the hub of the wheel is 126 meters high, with the hub and spindle alone the same as the weight of four A380s together.

Ticket prices for the attraction has been uploaded on August 24 on its website, costing 130 dirhams per person, 250 dirhams for social gatherings, and 775 dirhams per person on special occasion.